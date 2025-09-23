Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bandu Andekar, 11 others booked for extorting 20 crore from fish traders over 12 years

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 04:00 am IST

According to police, Andekar’s gang threatened local businessmen and shopkeepers, particularly those operating in fish markets, and collected money under the guise of “protection

City police have booked gang leader Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar and 11 others, including his family members and associates, for allegedly extorting more than 20 crore from a city-based businessman over the past 12 years.

A fresh case was registered at Faraskhana police station on Saturday against the 12 accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A fresh case was registered at Faraskhana police station on Saturday against the 12 accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, Andekar’s gang threatened local businessmen and shopkeepers, particularly those operating in fish markets, and collected money under the guise of “protection.”

A fresh case was registered at Faraskhana police station on Saturday against the 12 accused.

Explaining the modus operandi, officers said the gang created panic in the market by sending threatening messages and spreading fear among traders. The intimidation was part of an organised attempt to force traders into paying protection money.

“Due to such heavy monthly protection money collected by the Andekar gang, many fish sellers and traders are under debt. Because of the gang’s history of violence, no one dared to speak up earlier,” a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 308, 308(4), 111, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a surprise action, Pune Municipal Corporation and police razed unauthorised flexes and constructions associated with the Andekar gang in Nana Peth. The authorities also removed illegal structures near Nagzari nala area said to be controlled by the Andekar family members.

News / Cities / Pune / Bandu Andekar, 11 others booked for extorting 20 crore from fish traders over 12 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On