Bandu Andekar, 11 others booked for extorting 20 crore from fish traders over 12 years

City police have booked gang leader Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar and 11 others, including his family members and associates, for allegedly extorting more than ₹20 crore from a city-based businessman over the past 12 years. A fresh case was registered at Faraskhana police station on Saturday against the 12 accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, Andekar’s gang threatened local businessmen and shopkeepers, particularly those operating in fish markets, and collected money under the guise of “protection.”

Explaining the modus operandi, officers said the gang created panic in the market by sending threatening messages and spreading fear among traders. The intimidation was part of an organised attempt to force traders into paying protection money.

“Due to such heavy monthly protection money collected by the Andekar gang, many fish sellers and traders are under debt. Because of the gang’s history of violence, no one dared to speak up earlier,” a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 308, 308(4), 111, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a surprise action, Pune Municipal Corporation and police razed unauthorised flexes and constructions associated with the Andekar gang in Nana Peth. The authorities also removed illegal structures near Nagzari nala area said to be controlled by the Andekar family members.