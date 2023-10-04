Bandu Andekar, accomplices booked for rioting in Ganesh Peth

PUNE: Gangster Bandu Andekar and 13 others were booked by Pune city Police on Tuesday night under attempt to murder and rioting charges, said police sources. The accused have been identified as Bandu Andekar, Krushna Andekar, Tushar Wadekar, Swaraj Wadekar, Ramji Gujar, Akash Pahailwan, Amit Patole, Yash Patil, Ayush Bidgar and other unidentified accomplices. A case has been registered at Samarth Police Station under IPC sections 307, 326, 341, 506, 120(b), 143, 147, 149, and other relevant sections and further investigation is going on. (HT PHOTO)

Police said that the complainant Aniket Dhyaneshwar Dudhbhate, 30, resident of Ambegaon Pathar, and his friend on Tuesday came to Ganesh Peth to meet his friends. While returning, a group of accused attacked the duo by using a screwdriver, iron rod, hammer, and other weapons. In the scuffle, the complainant and his friend were seriously injured and were shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

DCP Sandeep Gill said, “As of now we have arrested five accused in this case and during the investigation, it was found that a few months ago there was an exchange of words between the accused and the complainant. The accused wanted to avenge the spat, hence attacked Dudhbhate on Tuesday night. Considering the gravity of the incident, we have invoked rioting charges and further investigation is going on.”

