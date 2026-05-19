Baner hospital naming put on hold to avoid controversy

PUNE: To avoid controversy over naming the newly inaugurated cancer hospital in Baner after the late father of a political leader, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to keep the proposal on hold for now. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) changed the name of the civic hospital on Sunday morning right before the inauguration programme attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The facility was inaugurated by CM Fadnavis on Sunday. (FILE)

The controversy erupted after standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale proposed naming the hospital after his father, Yashwant Bhimale. Following objections and internal discussions, it was decided that the facility would, for the time being, continue to be referred to only as the Baner Hospital.

Sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the political party did not want unnecessary controversy surrounding the hospital’s inauguration and functioning attended by the chief minister. “The party has decided to keep the proposal on hold and take a decision on the naming later. Some corporators had also indirectly objected to the move, questioning why the hospital in Baner should be named after a person associated with the Salisbury Park area represented by Bhimale,” a party source said.

Senior civic officials, on condition of anonymity, said the naming of any municipal facility should follow due procedure.

“This is a political decision and we do not want to comment on it. However, as per procedure, the proposal should first come before the name committee and later the PMC general body for approval. Only after that should any official name be assigned to the cancer hospital,” an official said.

Defending the proposal, Bhimale said, “Earlier, this hospital was located at Salisbury Park. At that time, a resolution had been passed to give Yashwant Bhimale’s name to the hospital.”