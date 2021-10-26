Baner-Pashan residents see red over garbage segregation at amenity space

PUNE: Residents of Baner Pashan Link Road (BPLR) – a congregation of 60 societies – are fed up of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) apathy towards their problem of garbage segregation and organic waste dumping being carried out at what are meant to be amenity spaces, repeated complaints notwithstanding.

According to the residents, the available amenity spaces are being used for activities like dumping of organic waste and segregation of garbage even as their locality continues to be devoid of utilities such as playgrounds and gardens.

Rajendra Chuttar, president, BPLR Welfare Trust, said, “The PMC is blind and is not ready to look into the problems of residents. Or they are pretending to be dumb. Since the past over three years, we have repeatedly complained but it is very surprising that there is no response at all. People are paying heavy taxes but getting a big zero in return…”

Ravindra Sinha, secretary, BPLR Welfare Trust, said, “There are two amenity spaces for the welfare of citizens for creation of a garden or playground. At one place (open plot near Regent Plaza), SWACH is carrying out segregation of garbage. While the space has been allotted to them by the PMC, the surrounding buildings are facing a lot of problems.”

There is another amenity space near Star Bazaar where residents have been demanding a garden for more than five years now. However, the PMC is using it to dump organic waste and one can see biomass and vermiculture residue falling outside.

Sinha said, “The concern is that these spaces which are being used for dumping of organic waste and segregation of garbage are actually meant to provide residents with amenities. What is happening is illogical. The PMC claims they will keep the area clean but being an open air space, it is creating problems for residents. There should be a properly covered segregation plant but they are carrying out segregation in an open space.”

As mohalla meetings have ground to a halt due to Covid-19 restrictions, residents are filing complaints on online portals.

Meanwhile, Sandip Khalate, Aundh-Baner ward officer, claimed, “The garbage segregation plant is there on a temporary basis and will be removed. It was an open plot and there was no budget issued for the garden so it is being used for garbage segregation. In future, a garden will be built there.”