Bank a/c data theft case: 14th arrested sent to judicial custody

The 14th arrested person in the bank account data theft cyber case was remanded to judicial custody by a local court in Pune on Wednesday.

The man remanded to judicial custody was identified as Suhir Shantilal Bhatevara alias Jain (54), a resident of Anand nagar area of Sinhagad road. He was arrested by the police on March 21 and remanded to police custody until Wednesday.

During the initial raid, Jain along with the other accused was found in possession of ₹25 lakh in cash. The cash was suspected to have been a payment for the fraudulent online transfer of money from accounts whose information was stolen and brought to Pune on the demand of a woman. The 40-year-old woman is suspected to be central to the plot.

While Jain was suspected to have brought the money as payment, the bank account information is suspected to have brought into the fold by multiple people.

The police had asked for an extension of his police custody by three days. Senior police inspector Kumar Ghadage, with the help of public prosecutor Dnyaneshwar More, submitted in court that the police wanted to investigate the source of ₹25 lakh cash.

Another reason for which the police were seeking his custody was his link with people who were indulging in data theft even though he claims to be a real estate businessman.

The 13 others arrested in the case are also in Yerawada Central Jail in judicial custody.