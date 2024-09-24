Bank manager booked for stealing valuables, cash worth 2.78 crore

The police have arrested bank manager, jeweller and senior citizen for theft of gold, diamond valuables and cash totally worth ₹2.78 crore from a bank locker in Camp area, officials said on Tuesday. As per the complaint filed by Yash Keshavlal Kapoor, 47, his locker at the private bank was broken open between August 13 and September 6. Kapoor is a general manager at Desai Foods Private Limited (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Nayana Ajwani, manager at a private bank; jeweller Satish Punjabi and Surendra Shahane have been booked.

Shahane is a senior citizen who runs a printing press.

As per the complaint filed by Yash Keshavlal Kapoor, 47, his locker at the private bank was broken open between August 13 and September 6. Kapoor is a general manager at Desai Foods Private Limited.

Shahane with the help of the bank manager broke open Kapoor’s bank locker and allegedly stole ₹9,50,000 in cash, golden and diamond jewellery, important receipts and documents totally worth ₹2,78,06,701. The accused sold the ornaments to Punjabi who allegedly melted the ornaments without checking any receipts, the complaint states.

Girish Dighavkar, senior inspector, Lashkar Police Station said, “On Monday, a case has been filed under Sections 305, 314,316 (5),317(2),238,3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”