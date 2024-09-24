Bank manager booked for stealing valuables, cash worth 2.78 crore

The accused, identified as Nayana Ajwani, manager at a private bank; jeweller Satish Punjabi and Surendra Shahane have been booked
The police have arrested bank manager, jeweller and senior citizen for theft of gold, diamond valuables and cash totally worth ₹2.78 crore from a bank locker in Camp area, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Nayana Ajwani, manager at a private bank; jeweller Satish Punjabi and Surendra Shahane have been booked.
Shahane is a senior citizen who runs a printing press.
As per the complaint filed by Yash Keshavlal Kapoor, 47, his locker at the private bank was broken open between August 13 and September 6. Kapoor is a general manager at Desai Foods Private Limited.
Shahane with the help of the bank manager broke open Kapoor’s bank locker and allegedly stole ₹9,50,000 in cash, golden and diamond jewellery, important receipts and documents totally worth ₹2,78,06,701. The accused sold the ornaments to Punjabi who allegedly melted the ornaments without checking any receipts, the complaint states.
Girish Dighavkar, senior inspector, Lashkar Police Station said, “On Monday, a case has been filed under Sections 305, 314,316 (5),317(2),238,3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”
