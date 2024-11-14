Banned tobacco products worth 15.30 lakh seized in Swargate

The Swargate police on Wednesday seized gutkha pan masala worth over ₹15.30 lakh in the market. According to the police, the accused, identified as Qutbuddin Ali Hussain Daruwala, 38, was found to have stocked the banned product at a storage facility at Puram Chowk on November 13. The police have invoked Sections 223, 274, 275, 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Further probe has been initiated against the accused to find out the distribution channels being operated by him, police said.