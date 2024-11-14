Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Banned tobacco products worth 15.30 lakh seized in Swargate

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 15, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Further probe has been initiated against the accused to find out the distribution channels being operated by him, police said

The Swargate police on Wednesday seized gutkha pan masala worth over 15.30 lakh in the market. According to the police, the accused, identified as Qutbuddin Ali Hussain Daruwala, 38, was found to have stocked the banned product at a storage facility at Puram Chowk on November 13.

The police have invoked Sections 223, 274, 275, 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have invoked Sections 223, 274, 275, 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police have invoked Sections 223, 274, 275, 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 against the accused.

Further probe has been initiated against the accused to find out the distribution channels being operated by him, police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //