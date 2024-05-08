Baramati election marred with 26 poll violation complaints; Ajit refutes charges

Baramati/Pune: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) functionaries in Baramati parliamentary constituency which went for polls on May 7 levelled allegations of voter intimidation, booth capture, use of muscle and money power and other irregularities by Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Ajit Pawar with his wife and NCP Baramati candidate Sunetra Pawar cast their votes early on Tuesday. NCP (SP) functionaries in Baramati parliamentary constituency levelled allegations of voter intimidation, booth capture, use of muscle and money power and other irregularities by Ajit Pawar-led NCP. (AJIT/X)

Some of these complaints were made to Election Commission and the police even as Ajit and his party members denied the allegations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Full coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2024

Kavita Dwivedi, returning officer, Baramati parliamentary constituency, said, “At least 26 cases related to irregularities were lodged by the Sharad Pawar-led party members against their opponent side within 24 hours ending 5.30 pm on Tuesday during polling. The complaints largely pertain to violation of model code of conduct, money distribution, bogus voting, intimidation, and polling time extension. In some cases, we have already taken action like in Bhor where a police complaint has been filed while other complaints are being examined as per the EC guidelines.”

“We are investigating into these complaints and necessary action will be taken,” district election officer Suhas Diwase said.

In one such case, Pune rural registered a non-cognisable offence against five persons after NCP (SP) alleged that some individuals belonging to the Ajit-led NCP distributed cash to voters in Bhor town of the district ahead of the polling for Baramati Lok Sabha seat.

Pankaj Deshmukh, superintendent of police (Pune Rural), said, “A non-cognisable offence has been registered against five for reportedly distributing cash in Bhor during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Some locals alleged that a few people came in two to three cars and were involved in distributing cash.”

“The cars were stopped and occupants taken out of the vehicles. They had a minor scuffle at midnight. Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and during the panchnama of the vehicle, ₹1,500 cash and a party stole were found in the car,” he said.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that in the past three days, his party members have lodged at least 300 complaints with the administration.

Meanwhile, Ajit said, “There is no substance in any of the charges made against the party members. Rohit has a strong social media team. Since he belongs to the new generation, he makes optimum usage of social media. While he is active on social media, I am in direct contact with people on ground. He creates misunderstanding amongst people and keeps manipulating information for his ulterior motives.”

Ajit said that polls at the fag end will be driven by emotions.

“I have received three notices and have replied to all of them,” he said.

Referring to Velhe branch of Pune District Central Cooperative (PDCC) Bank issue and using the bank premises overnight to allegedly influence voters in a video shared by Rohit, the deputy CM said, “The poll commission must examine CCTV camera footage to ascertain facts as to what happened at the bank.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar resigned as a director of the Pune District Central Cooperative (PDCC) Bank in October 2023.

Meanwhile, a video of Ajit Pawar’s aide and Indapur MLA Datta Bharne has surfaced in which he is purportedly heard threatening a political worker.

Rohit tweeted alleging that the Ajit-led party was distributing money for votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. He also shared a video backing his claim. Ajit said, “Those making allegations know such things. They see their defeat.”

In another dig at the role of police during elections, Rohit stated, “In Baramati constituency, there is a rain of money under police security... In this regard, I am sharing some videos from Bhor taluka… In this, the office-bearers of ‘Ajitdada Mitra Mandal’ from Bhor taluka and the activists of a leader from Maval are also seen... Was this why ‘Y’ level security was required?”

In a series of posts on X, the young legislator also tweeted, “PDCC Velhe branch of the bank is mostly shut…. Even though it is 12 midnight now, the bank is open... maybe open all night as it is overtime today due to polling tomorrow... Do you see this, Election Commission? But the common voter will make the right decision.”