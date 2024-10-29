Baramati has always picked me, says Sharad Pawar as Yugendra files nomination

Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, filed his nomination on Monday as the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate from Baramati for the upcoming assembly elections. Sharad Pawar who accompanied Yugendra with Supriya Sule said, he has full confidence in Baramati citizens that in this election as well they will ensure the win of the MVA candidate Yugendra with a big margin. Sharad Pawar who accompanied Yugendra with Supriya Sule said, he has full confidence in Baramati citizens. (HT PHOTO)

“I have full confidence in the people of Baramati, who have empowered me in state politics since 1965,” Sharad Pawar said.

“I contested many elections here—initially, I campaigned myself, but over time, the people took up that responsibility. This election, too, I am certain they will ensure a big win for the MVA candidate Yugendra.”

He added, “Nobody understands the Baramati voters better than I do.”

The nomination filings of both Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra at the Baramati Tahsildar’s office marked a significant point in one of Maharashtra’s most influential political families, now contesting directly against each other. Both Sharad Pawar and Baramati MP Supriya Sule attended Yugendra’s filing.

Sharad Pawar reflected on his long connection to Baramati, saying, “I first came to the Baramati tahsildar office 57 years ago, and since then, Baramati’s voters have stayed with me. I am confident they will now welcome this new face.”

Asked what advice he had for Yugendra, he said, “My strength with voters comes from commitment, respect, and politeness.”

Supriya Sule also addressed the media, emphasising, “This is not a personal fight. We’re standing up for ideology, against policies like inflation.”

When asked if she and Ajit Pawar would celebrate Bhaubeej together, she responded, “Our relationship is one of love, not votes.”

Yugendra expressed his confidence in securing a victory for Baramati.