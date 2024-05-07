Baramati votes amid claims of coercion against Mahayuti, Ajit Pawar refutes charge

Baramati has reported a 14.64% voter turnout during the first four hours until 11am. While polling has largely been peaceful, there are allegations of intimidation, bogus voting, and the use of money power from NCP (SP) leaders against members of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Voters line up at a polling station in Baramati

The NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar-led group has levelled severe allegations related to the use of money and muscle power, including police security, to influence voters. Both Supriya Sule and her father, Sharad Pawar, cast their votes together, while Sunetra and her husband, Ajit Pawar, cast their votes early in the morning.

Rohit Pawar, an NCP (SP) MLA, while sharing videos from Bhor, has accused the rival side of distributing money and engaging in bogus voting. At the same time, a video of Ajit Pawar's aide and Indapur MLA Datta Bharne has surfaced, in which he is purportedly heard threatening a political worker.

Rohit Pawar took to Twitter and alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led party was distributing money for votes in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. He has also shared a video backing his claim. Ajit Pawar has refuted the allegations, saying, "Those making allegations know such things. They see their defeat."

In another dig at the role of policemen during elections, Rohit Pawar stated, "In Baramati Constituency, there is a rain of money under police security... In this regard, I am sharing some videos from Bhor taluka… In this, the office bearers of 'Ajitdada Mitra Mandal' from Bhor taluka and the activists of a leader from Maval are also seen... Was this why 'Y' level security was required?"

In a series of posts on X, the young legislator also tweeted, "PDCC Velhe branch of the bank is mostly shut…. Even though it is 12 midnight now, the bank is open... maybe open all night as it is overtime today due to polling tomorrow... Do you see this, Election Commission? But the common voter will make the right decision."

Ajit Pawar had refuted the allegations, saying, "The opposing side has sensed defeat and therefore making allegations."

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase said that all the complaints are being looked into by the administration and appropriate action will be taken.