Baramati’s Pawar tussle is on issues, not personal

My fight is with ‘Adrishya Shakti’ of Delhi: Supriya Sule For Baramati LS candidates – three-term MP Supriya Sule from NCP (SP) and Sunetra Pawar, NCP nominee and wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar — fighting the polls is on development issues and not personal. (HT)

Q: What are the big challenges in this season?

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A: Water is among the major issues here. The population in my constituency is growing fast. The people are migrating and there is an aspirational class.

Q: Your constituency is a mix of urban and rural. So, issues must be different?

A: Yes, they are different for various areas here.

Q: BJP has pitched this election on dynastic lines saying A for Amethi, B for Baramati. Are you responding to it?

A: Certainly not. Why should I respond? It’s a democracy and people can say whatever they want. I am not going to respond to it.

Q: The Baramati fight has become a sharply defined prestige battle in the country?

A: I am very flattered. Actually, it underlines the relevance of Sharad Pawar. It would not have become without him.

Q: Sharad Pawar himself has spent a lot of time in Baramati constituency this time campaigning, unlike in the past.

A: No. It has been the same all the time. Sharad Pawar is a micro manager. He is a very hands-on person. In all my elections, he has taken same amount of interest. But at the same time, he is all over the state. It’s not that he is sitting only in Baramati.

Q: Do you feel any pressure unlike previous polls?

A: See, you always want the best fight. People who have power from Kashmir to Kanyakumari could not find a candidate here to fight against me. So, their entire organisation and their allies had to go deep into my family and find a woman from it for my defeat.

Q: So, you mean political opponents are targeting you?

A: Of course they are targeting me. They have taken away our party, our symbol. Now they are fielding another “trumpet” against us.

Q: Do you think opponents are trying to corner you from every side?

A: Of course they are.

Q: What is your response to it?

A: Don’t have to respond. My work speaks for itself.

Q: But Ajit Pawar claims whatever credit you are taking has been done by him in the constituency?

A: Neither of us have paid for it. But you can’t forget we all worked in the same organisation. We were on the same side and in the same team. So how can you differentiate it? It’s like a home where husband, wife, and two children live together. As my response to what he said, I have sent him my performance report listing the developmental work. When you read it, study it, trust me you will also vote for me.

Q: You have Sharad Pawar on your side and the work you are talking about. What it is that you are up against?

A: It is an “Adrishya Shakti” (invisible force) from Delhi. I am not fighting against anybody in Maharashtra. My fight is with Delhi.

Q: The RSS has also jumped in for Sunetra Pawar.

A: I am not aware of it.

Q: Devendra Fadnavis while citing MLAs and leaders on their side claims they already have 10 to 12 lakh votes.

A: It’s a democracy and you can say whatever you want.

Q: All elections are important. Does this election become even more critical from the point of control over the party given that assembly polls are just six months away?

A: For me elections are about serving people. For me the country first, then the party and then the family. For me that’s the order I am working on. The party is not just about power. Power is most misunderstood. It’s a tool to change lives of people for betterment.

Q: But you need power to do actual politics as well?

A: We were in the opposition, and yet, I am one of the toppers in the country for best performance in one of the government’s flagship programme Jal Jeevan Mission. I am also one of the toppers in the country for implementation of Vayoshree Yojana for senior citizens in my constituency. My constituency is highly developed. Roti, kapda, makaan, gutter, meter, water, schools, anganwadis. We managed to do it despite in the opposition. It’s a democracy. You can’t always be in power. I am in opposition since past 10 years. I have been very satisfied for my work.

Q: Are these an unprecedented times in Maharashtra politics?

A: There is filth. What we see today is very dirty politics, which is a very sad part. This is not our politics.

Q: Two very strong regional parties have seen split. How do you see Maharashtra politics playing out in near term?

A: Very sad. It disrupts the entire state and it takes away the stability. When you have six to seven parties with all relevant leaders, it’s totally very hard in the state. It is just for selfish needs of “Adrishya Shakti” (invisible power). So, nobody cares about the state. They are fighting Baramati because they want to finish Sharad Pawar. This is not our politics.

Q: Sharad Pawar’s politics is built on politics of cooperation.

A: This was what Maharashtra politics used to be. We all maintained certain grace. We do it even today from our end.

Q: Now it has come to your doorstep in a manner of speaking.

A: I don’t have a choice. By misusing the agencies, they have ruined our state.

Q: Is there a possibility of rapprochement?

A: Unlikely.

Q: If Sharad Pawar agrees to pass on the party to next generation, as expected by Ajit Pawar?

A: Unlikely. Mr Sharad Pawar is not retiring soon. He is 83 and still like a child. He loves it, he enjoys it. He is a 24x7 politician.

Q: What is your political style. Is it different from Mr Pawar?

A: Of course it is different from him. It is very different. Just because I am his daughter doesn’t mean it has to be same. And that credit I must give to my parents. They just let me be. I am who I am. My aspirations are mine. That credit goes to my mother.

Q: Your rival in the election is someone you know her personally.

A: She is not my rival.

Development, not emotional appeal, should be agenda of Baramati polls: Sunetra Pawar

Q: How has been the campaign so far?

A: We are working hard and reaching out to all sections of the society. The response has been very good from people.

Q: What are the big challenges for you in this election?

A: Sometimes people are asking you are all fighting these polls together. But what will happen in the future. My response is that we are together for development of Maharashtra. My ideology is that of Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar and I will continue working on these principles.

Q: You are contesting polls for the first time. How has it been?

A: This year has been drought prone. The area where we are (Daund) currently is in rain shadow. It is largely a farming community here. Most of them are dependent on farming. So, people expect from their future MP to take efforts to resolve their issues.

Q: What about employment issue?

A: Those who are educated, especially the youth, their requirement is to generate jobs here.

Q: In one of your corner sabhas, a farmer expected you to address agrarian issues after becoming MP.

A: The constituency has physical infrastructure in place across all villages. The basic services are in place. However, there are other issues, including small land holders excessively dependent on rainwater. At the same time, in places like Bhor and Velhe, which are under Baramati constituency, the youth want industrial areas or MIDC that can generate employment. Those who are engineers want IT park. Bhor and Velhe don’t have any industries. If industries set up units here, then local youth will get jobs here itself.

Q: So, these are the issues at local level in this polls?

A: Yes, voters expect elected MP to address this. These are also some of the challenges they face.

Q: You are born in political family and married into another political family. How is it different from working behind the scenes and then being in direct electoral fight?

A: In behind the scene scenario, you are not directly responsible. One has to coordinate and organise various things as per the situation. You have to coordinate during campaigns of your people. The responsibility is limited.

Q: And in electoral politics?

A: Now I have to seek vote for myself. It is entirely my responsibility to interact with people, promise them to address their issues.

Q: Baramati has become a national contest this time. How is the personalisation of contest impacting you?

A: I have been saying this from the first day that bringing relations in campaign is not fair. This is country’s elections. We have to see what is good for the nation. Unfortunately, the family relations are being brought in the campaign

Q: This is being done by the opposing side?

A: Yes. I feel there should be discussion on development. There are many issues people would want to hear and discuss. There is need for debate on these issues. There has to be a debate on work one has done or not done.

Q: Do you think it is becoming emotional?

A: It should not have been emotional and personalised campaign. The issue is in whose hand the country’s future should be. Who can handle the country better. I feel pained about what the election campaign has brought on family relations.