Barely days after poll results, hoardings reappear across city

PUNE: Just three days since the state assembly election results were declared and hoardings and banners celebrating the victorious candidates/political parties have mushroomed all across the city much to the disappointment of citizens and activists. This, despite the Bombay High Court (HC) on November 18 ordering the Maharashtra government, municipal corporations and councils to monitor and prevent proliferation of illegal hoardings and banners following election results; and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in response to the HC order directing political parties to avoid putting up such (unauthorised) displays. Hoardings, banners of candidates who won the state polls have mushroomed across the city just three days since the election results were declared much to the disappointment of citizens, activists. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Gokul Menon, a resident of Ubale Nagar, Wagholi, said, “I drive past Kharadi to get home, and the entire stretch is covered with hoardings. These boards are neither aesthetic nor informative; they blatantly violate rules and regulations. While this is just one area, I am certain that the entire city is dealing with the same issue. These posters are nothing but self-promotion for local leaders. The PMC must take immediate action to ensure that these gigantic banners do not pose a risk to citizens and mar the city’s skyline.”

On his part, Prashant Thombre, deputy commissioner, sky sign and licence department, PMC, said, “We have already instructed the staff to act against all such unauthorised hoardings and banners. The action will resume from Wednesday.” Just days ago, Thombre, had emphasised strict adherence to the HC order. “All stakeholders must respect the High Court’s directive. Violations will result in strict legal action under sections 244 and 245 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Sky Signs, Advertisement Regulation and Control Rules, 2022,” he had told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Right to Information (RTI) activist Vivek Velankar, said, “The High Court’s orders were clear yet the PMC’s response has been invisible. A contempt petition must be filed against the PMC, its commissioners, and other responsible civic bodies. It is shocking that such blatant disregard for the law persists even after explicit instructions from the court.”

“Are we even in a state governed by law? How can a civic body openly ignore the High Court’s orders, especially when they pertain to such a specific issue? The lack of action reflects poorly on the PMC’s accountability,” Velankar said.