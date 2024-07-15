BARTI staffer booked in defamation case

The Koregaon Park Police have booked a staff member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) for defaming a female colleague and circulating he private audio-video recording on WhatsApp group. The accused had gone to attend a funeral where his female colleague was also present. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place on June 13 and the FIR was lodged on July 13.

The accused had gone to attend a funeral where his female colleague was also present. The female colleague, who is senior to him, asked him why he did not take prior permission for leave. Angered by her behaviour he recorded her video and posted it on the WhatsApp group of the institute.

When the complainant questioned him about his act, he threatened her that he will collect her CCTV footage at the institute and put the videos on social media platforms.

The complainant stated, “The accused did the act with the intention of molestation and threatened to defame her on social media platforms.”

Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 509 (words, gesture, or act intended to insult modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 500 (defamation) against the accused.

No arrest has been made so far, said police.