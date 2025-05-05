Bawankule assures dialogue with farmers amid Purandar airport land acquisition protests

Amid growing tensions over the land survey for the proposed Purandar International Airport, Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday assured farmers and villagers that the government is open to dialogue and committed to addressing their concerns. Expressing displeasure over the recent violence, Bawankule said he was saddened by the police lathicharge and the reported death of a farmer during the protests. (HT FILE)

Speaking to the media in Pune, Bawankule said, “For development-related work, some land acquisition is necessary. The Purandar International Airport is a major development model for western Maharashtra and Pune. If there are issues, farmers should approach me. As the land acquisition minister, I will look into them.”

“If there are concerns about low compensation, demands to increase land acquisition rates, or requests for employment for farmers’ children, they should reach out to me, deputy chief ministers Ajit Pawar or Eknath Shinde. We will try to resolve their issues. If needed, I will also arrange a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.”

Expressing displeasure over the recent violence, Bawankule said he was saddened by the police lathicharge and the reported death of a farmer during the protests.

Violence broke out on Friday and Saturday as tensions escalated between villagers and authorities during drone surveys across seven villages identified for the airport. Over 25 policemen and several villagers were injured in the clashes.

In response, the district administration has temporarily halted the survey. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said the land acquisition process would resume shortly. “We have paused the land survey for now, but it is likely to restart within the next two to three days,” he said. According to a senior officer, it may take two to three days for the process of land measurement and survey to begin.

The Purandar Airport project, first announced in 2016, has seen renewed resistance as land acquisition gains momentum. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) plans to acquire approximately 2,823 hectares across seven villages—Pargaon, Vanpuri, Udachiwadi, Ekhatpur, Munjwadi, Khanwadi, and Kumbharvalan—under the “pass-through method”, offering compensation at five times the ready reckoner rate.

Despite government assurances, villagers have raised concerns about inadequate compensation, displacement, and environmental damage. Over 1,500 objection letters have been submitted to the authorities, and residents have threatened legal action.

To expedite the process, Dudi has appointed four land acquisition officers and stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and open communication with affected communities.

Meanwhile, Pune rural police confirmed that four protesters have been arrested for stone pelting and obstructing cops during official duties.

The most violent clashes occurred on Friday in Kumbharvalan, where villagers gathered in large numbers to block a scheduled drone survey. Protesters used livestock and bullock carts to obstruct access roads, and a drone used by the survey team was reportedly damaged.

Despite the opposition, officials managed to complete the drone survey in Ekhatpur with police assistance. Land acquisition officer Varsha Landge said two replacement drones were arranged after the first one was damaged.

Protests continued into Saturday amid heavy police presence, as villagers attempted to stop the survey teams from entering the remaining sites.