BBPP proposed road plan: CEC hears say of activists, PMC; to visit site on Sunday

The Central Empowered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court on Friday met the activists who had filed objections on the proposed Balbharati Paud Phata (BBPP) Road project and also heard the Pune Municipal Corporation’s stand on the plan. The proposed road passes through Vetal Tekdi connecting Senapati Bapat Road to Kothrud area. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT PHOTO)

The single-person committee, led by Sunil Limaye, who is also the former state principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), will also visit the site at Vetal Tekdi on Sunday morning (April 7).

The proposed road passes through Vetal Tekdi connecting Senapati Bapat Road to Kothrud area.

Among the activists, Sushma Date, Sarang Yadwadkar, Madhvi Raharikar and Gurudas Nulkar put forth their views in front of the committee. Civic officials also stated their stand on proposed road.

Date said, “We had exposed the PMC data and claim about the road and their surveys. Even objected how the road will harm environment and groundwater aquifers.”

PMC officials did not respond to request for comment.

Meanwhile, citizens who are in support of the planned road were not allowed to attend the meeting of the central panel at the forest office with activists and civic officials.

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar said, “We went to attend the hearing, but were informed to sit at another room. The central team met us after the meeting and Limaye said it was done to avoid any controversy at the hearing.”

Keskar said, “The committee accepted our application, but did not give a chance to hear us.”

The leader alleged that the central panel heard the say of those people not on the list scheduled for hearing but presented by activists.

“Our demand is that the committee should give equal representation,” he said.

Keskar said, “We have sent an email to the committee as well as PMC seeking permission to remain present during the site visit.”

The 1.8km-long planned road, part of 2007 development plan of PMC, has faced opposition from environmentalists and locals. The civic administration has completed the legal process and plans to start the project soon.