BE, MBA registration deadline extended to July 14

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has extended the registration deadline for B.E./B.Tech and MBA/MMS courses for the third time. The new deadline is now set as July 14, raising concerns among students and parents about when the actual admission process will begin. Parents have also raised concerns that this delay could result in a compressed academic calendar, affecting lectures, internships, and the placements process. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The online registration began on June 28. Following the delay, the CET cell issued a series of deadline extensions, the first extension moved the deadline to July 8, followed by a second extension to July 1.

“We don’t even know when the merit list and CAP rounds will start. There is no official fixed admission schedule, we just have to keep waiting,” said Ananya Deshpande, a student.

The CET cell has not released a detailed CAP round schedule. As of now, thousands of students remain registered, but unsure of the next steps.

“The process keeps getting extended. If the first-year admission process continues to be delayed, it will have a long-term impact and the entire academic calendar could collapse. It will lead to delays in final exams and results. Sometimes, students wish to pursue further studies abroad, but if results are not declared on time, they are unable to submit necessary documents within deadlines,” said Kuldeep Ambekar, founder of Students Helping Hand.

“Many students are opting for private institutes because of the delayed and lengthy admission process. All these date extensions seem to be benefiting private colleges. In Pune alone, there are around 15 to 16 private institutes, and that is the main reason behind this delay. The process started in June, and it’s been almost a month. Everything should have been completed by now. There is a lack of proper coordination, and that is causing the delay,” said Ajinkya Palkar, representative of the Pune branch of the National Youth Congress (SP).