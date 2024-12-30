Beed police book Rupali Thombare for sharing alleged fake chat of MLA Avhad

The Shivajinagar police in Beed have lodged a case against advocate Rupali Thombare Patil of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) and seven others for sharing a fake WhatsApp message related to NCP Sharadchandra Pawar faction (SP) leader and Mumbra MLA Jitendra Avhad. The legislator also furnished the proof that the message was fake and had defamed him in public eyes. Besides Patil, the other accused have been identified as Vikrant Phad, Rekha Phad, Krushna Dhonarkar, Vibhishan Aghav, Akash Chaure and Saurabh Aghav. Mohsin Azad Shaikh (36), a resident of Sargam Society in Nanded lodged a complaint with the Beed police. Following the registration of FIR against her, Thombare Patil retorted, saying Avhad shared a fake chat. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The alleged chat released by Patil states, “Prepare tomorrow’s masala (content related to allegations and explosive information ) Shivraj..I will meet you first, then go to the march...collect everything against Munde and Valya (Valmik Karad), if you need money, call me, but keep the material ready...your phone is not working, I have been trying since morning, this is the message. Also, if you can collect Muslims and Dalits in the march, do it, don’t worry about money...Deepak Kedar is my man in the Ambedkar movement, give him this opportunity, I have told him, how to talk about anyone...let’s see how he stays a minister and how Ajit (Ajit Pawar) keeps him in the party now.” Following the social media chat released in the public domain, former minister Avhad posted on X describing it as fake and aimed at tarnishing his image in society.

However, following the registration of FIR against her, Rupali Thombare Patil retorted “Avhad shared a fake chat and whether the chat is fake or not should have been checked by the police. Jitendra Avhad pressurised the police to lodge a false case against me. I will go to Beed and fully cooperate with the police,” she added.