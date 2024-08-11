 Beer shop operator booked for fraud - Hindustan Times
Beer shop operator booked for fraud

ByNadeem Inamdar
Aug 11, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Friday lodged case against beer shop operator for causing loss of ₹7.80 lakh to its owner

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Friday have lodged a case against a beer shop operator for causing a loss of 7.80 lakh to its owner. Vishal Jayanti Prasad Garg, 49, of Wonder City in Katraj lodged an FIR against Sanjay alias Aditya Suresh Sarpale of Katraj and his wife Shilpa who were given the rights to run “New Crystal Beer Shoppe”. The duo siphoned off the daily collection and transferred it to their personal bank accounts. They also cheated Satyajit Liquors and Walvekar Brothers who supplied alcohol to the shop by defaulting on payment amounting to 7.80 lakh. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 408 and 34 against the accused.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Friday lodged case against beer shop operator for causing loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.80 lakh to its owner. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Friday lodged case against beer shop operator for causing loss of 7.80 lakh to its owner. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

News / Cities / Pune / Beer shop operator booked for fraud
© 2024 HindustanTimes
