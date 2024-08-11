Beer shop operator booked for fraud

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Friday have lodged a case against a beer shop operator for causing a loss of ₹7.80 lakh to its owner. Vishal Jayanti Prasad Garg, 49, of Wonder City in Katraj lodged an FIR against Sanjay alias Aditya Suresh Sarpale of Katraj and his wife Shilpa who were given the rights to run “New Crystal Beer Shoppe”. The duo siphoned off the daily collection and transferred it to their personal bank accounts. They also cheated Satyajit Liquors and Walvekar Brothers who supplied alcohol to the shop by defaulting on payment amounting to ₹7.80 lakh. The police have invoked the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 408 and 34 against the accused.

