Beware of fraudsters during teachers’ recruitment process: Suraj Mandhare

While the teachers’ recruitment process is being implemented through the Pavitra portal by the state school education department, no officer/employee/non-government person in any office in the state has been appointed by the education department as a medium for the teachers’ recruitment. State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare has given clear instructions that all candidates should beware of impersonation of any kind and fraudsters trying to cheat the candidates. The process of teachers’ recruitment 2022 has been started through the Pavitra portal. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The process of teachers’ recruitment 2022 has been started through the Pavitra portal. Candidates have started filling the preference list and the education department has extended the deadline to fill up the preference list by Feb 12.

“Candidates are requested to email the education department if they face any problem or difficulty regarding the portal. Also, for updates on the portal and to solve your problems, the education department has appealed to you to check the daily news bulletins and the provisions of the government decision etc. published on the portal,” said Mandhare.

“After many years, the process of teachers’ recruitment is being implemented by the education department. Therefore, the possibility of fraudsters cheating candidates cannot be ruled out. Hence, we have given instructions to the candidates to beware of fraudsters and fake calls saying that they will give jobs,” he added.

An aspirant on condition of anonymity, said, “I have applied for the teachers’ recruitment process and a few days ago, I got a call from an unknown person that he will give me the job through this process but for that, I need to pay him some amount. But it was suspicious and I didn’t want to get involved in any illegal activities so I did not contact him again.”