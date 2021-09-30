Bharat Biotech submits plan for Manjri Covid vaccine plant to FDA Pune

PUNE The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune, on Wednesday, received an application from Bharat Biotech for approval of its plan for the new Manjri Covid vaccine manufacturing plant .

The said site in Manjri was handed over by the Bombay High Court to Biovet, an associate firm of Bharat Biotech, to manufacture Covid vaccines. The land belongs to the forest department.

The Pune Manjri unit is one of four units expected to scale production of Covaxin doses.

“After several reminders from FDA, Bharat Biotech today (Wednesday) finally sent an application for the approval of the plan. Till now, Bharat Biotech had not made any applications (needed for functioning of Manjri plant). First we approve a layout map and then approve a licence,” said a senior Food and Drug Administration official on condition of anonymity.

“I feel that making the vaccine available will take more time as the pace of completing all the work is very slow from Bharat Biotech,” the official added.

Trial runs are expected to start in October, but there is no confirmation by the company. Queries by HT to Bharat Biotech’s corporate team went unanswered.

In May, collector Rajesh Deshmukh and district administrator Saurabh Rao had detailed discussions with Bharti Biotech officials, with the plant expected to play a big role in the Covid vaccination drive in Pune district.