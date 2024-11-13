Bharati Vidyapeeth gets A++ NAAC accreditation  

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University has got an A++ (CGPA 3.60) grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) re-evaluation. Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Vice Chancellor Vivek Savji shared the details in a press conference on Wednesday. The NAAC committee visited Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University on October 24, 25 and 26 to evaluate the University. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr. Savji further said, “The NAAC committee visited Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University on October 24, 25 and 26 to evaluate the University. After a detailed inspection by the NAAC committee, we were awarded A++ status for 7 years after evaluating it based on various criteria such as study-teaching process, infrastructure, quality, research and professional creativity, employment and occupation of students, efforts to impart education to the underprivileged sections of the society.”