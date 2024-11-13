Bharati Vidyapeeth gets A++ NAAC accreditation  

Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Vice Chancellor Vivek Savji shared the details in a press conference on Wednesday
The Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University has got an A++ (CGPA 3.60) grade in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) re-evaluation. Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University Vice Chancellor Vivek Savji shared the details in a press conference on Wednesday.
Dr. Savji further said, “The NAAC committee visited Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University on October 24, 25 and 26 to evaluate the University. After a detailed inspection by the NAAC committee, we were awarded A++ status for 7 years after evaluating it based on various criteria such as study-teaching process, infrastructure, quality, research and professional creativity, employment and occupation of students, efforts to impart education to the underprivileged sections of the society.”