Bhau Rangari & Mandai Ganesh mandals to begin visarjan procession during daytime

At a press conference held on Thursday, the Bhau Rangari and Mandai Ganesh mandals announced that from this year, they will begin the Ganesh visarjan (immersion) procession during daytime immediately after the five Manache Ganpati. The mandals announced that they had decided to break their over 100-year-old tradition of beginning the immersion procession late at night in order to cut down on the overall time taken by the immersion procession. The Ganesh visarjan procession in Pune takes place along Laxmi Road and Tilak Road. Traditionally, the immersion procession begins with the five Manache Ganpati mandals including Kasba, Tambadi Jogeshwari, Tulshibaug, Guruji Talim, and Kesari Wada. After the immersion of the five Manache Ganpati, there is a huge gap in the procession which then resumes late in the evening, prolonging the immersion. (HT FILE)

Mandai mandal’s Anna Thorat and Bhau Rangari mandal’s Punit Balan made the announcement. Thorat said, “We took the decision to start the Ganesh immersion procession immediately after the five Manache Ganpati. This decision is not only for this year but will be continued hereon.”

“We have wanted to start the immersion procession at 7 pm for the past few years however our procession almost always begins at 3 to 4 am the next day. There are more than 100 mandals after us. Many devotees have expressed anger and demanded that we start the procession earlier. Hence from this year, we are beginning the procession in the afternoon. This year, Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 7.”

Whereas Balan said, “We have decided to start the procession early. It will help bring down the total procession time. We will start immediately after the five Manache Ganpati.”

Last year, the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati mandal, too, decided to begin the immersion procession early.

Both Thorat and Balan have appealed to all Ganesh mandals to have less dhol-tasha teams as part of the immersion procession this year so as to give all Ganesh mandals a fair chance to participate in the procession.