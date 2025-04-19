Menu Explore
Bhide Bridge to remain shut till June 6 for metro work

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2025 07:18 AM IST

Bhide Bridge connects Deccan, JM Road, FC Road areas to Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth and Laxmi Road areas

Pune: The Bhide Bridge near Deccan Bus Stop will remain closed for public from April 20 to June 6 for metro work. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has appealed to citizens to use Kakasaheb Gadgil Bridge (Z Bridge), Balgandharva Bridge and Lakdi Bridge during this period.

Maha-Metro is constructing two pedestrian bridges at Sambhaji Garden and Deccan metro stations for passengers of peth areas.
Maha-Metro is constructing two pedestrian bridges at Sambhaji Garden and Deccan metro stations for passengers of peth areas. (HT)

Bhide Bridge connects Deccan, JM Road, FC Road areas to Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth and Laxmi Road areas.

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “The pedestrian bridges work at Sambhaji Garden and Deccan are in progress. With the project going on above the Bhide Bridge area, we have closed the busy stretch for the safety of citizens.”

Maha-Metro is constructing two pedestrian bridges at Sambhaji Garden and Deccan metro stations for passengers of peth areas.

