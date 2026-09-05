Delhi crosses annual rainfall mark as IMD issues red alert for heavy rain
Delhi has crossed its annual rainfall average with nearly four months left in 2026, as the IMD issued a red alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Delhi woke up to a second consecutive day of rain on Saturday, with the capital recording 804.7 mm of rainfall so far this year — already above its annual long-period average of 774.4 mm, with nearly four months still left in the year.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for most of the city amid forecasts of moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Multiple spells of light to moderate rain are expected at many places, along with isolated heavy rain during the forenoon. Light to moderate rain is expected to continue at most places during the afternoon and evening.
From January 1 this year to 8:30 am on Saturday, the city recorded 804.7 mm of rain, as compared to the Indian Meteorological Department’s yearly long-period average of 774.4 mm. The city had crossed the mark by 5:30 pm on Friday itself, recording 32.6 mm of rain, bringing the city’s total rainfall to 800 mm.
Also Read: Delhi air quality panel asks Isro to improve accuracy of models that detect stubble fires
The rainfall recorded at the IMD’s weather station in Safdarjung in a month is taken as the city’s total rainfall for that month, as the station is considered representative of the city’s weather.
Multiple parts of Delhi experienced light showers late on Friday night and early Saturday morning. The IMD stated that from Saturday morning to 10:30 am, Narayana recorded 12.5 mm of rain, followed by Safdarjung (10.6 mm), Pragati Maidan (9.6 mm), Lodhi Road (7.5 mm), and Mayur Vihar SPS (5 mm).
At around 10:20 am, the IMD issued a red alert for almost the entire city, barring the westernmost part of southwest Delhi. “Moderate to Heavy Rain moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning (wind speed 50-60 kmph) very likely over Delhi. of the western half of the ciry, and an orange alert for the eastern half,” it stated.
The IMD has so far only predicted the possibility of very light to light rain on Sunday, while no rain is expected from Monday onwards.
The IMD categorizes rainfall up to 15.5 mm as light, between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm as moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm as heavy, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm as very heavy.
The city’s air has also remained clean due to the weather, with the Air Quality Index being recorded at 58 at 11:05 am, in the “satisfactory” category.
Due to the rain, today’s maximum temperature is expected to be between 29°C and 31°C, as compared to the IMD’s normal maximum temperature for September 3 to 7 of 34.1°C.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAaditya Khatwani
Aaditya Khatwani is a city reporter at Hindustan Times, where he covers the environment, weather, forests, and art and culture for Delhi. He joined the Hindustan Times newsroom in 2025, after graduating from the Asian College of Journalism, in Chennai, and has also covered Delhi’s civic bodies. His reporting blends ground reportage and data-based narratives with human interest stories from the city.Since joining HT, he has published many stories on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council, and the civic issues in the city. This includes stories on the city’s green divide and the lack of proper footpaths, on which he also filmed and produced a 15-part video series, visiting different parts of the city to assess their footpaths.His coverage on art has included stories on the prominent art events in the city, such as the India Art Fair and DAG India’s “The City as a Museum” event. He also writes about the city’s evolving culture, such as the recent trend of lectures being hosted in bars.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.