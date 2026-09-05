Sugar prices see sharp drop at mill gates, decline yet to fully reach consumers

Sugar prices have fallen sharply at mill gates over the past two weeks, but the decline is yet to fully reach consumers, with retail prices falling only around 4% even as ex-mill rates have dropped more than 23%. The decline is yet to fully reach consumers, with retail prices down only around 4% even as ex-mill rates have fallen more than 23%. (Unsplash/ Representational)

Average ex-mill sugar prices, which were above ₹6,500 per quintal on August 20, have fallen to an all-India average of ₹4,800 per quintal as of September 3, according to trade sources. In contrast, the all-India average retail price has eased from a peak of around ₹65/kg to ₹62.23/kg—a decline of just 4.3%.

Also Read I Jaipur kulfi vendor makes sugar-free kulfi for dogs: ‘How thoughtful’

The sharp fall in ex-mill prices comes after the government cracked down on hoarding and speculative trading, tightened dealer stock limits, opened imports for the first time in nearly a decade and moved to fortnightly sugar allocations to force faster release of stocks.

The gap is visible across markets. The Department of Consumer Affairs’ state-wise data shows sugar prices above the all-India average in 19 of the 35 listed state/UT markets (Lakshadweep is left out). Retail prices are ₹78.75/kg in Tripura, ₹74 in Manipur, ₹73.67 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ₹68 in Ladakh and ₹66.89 in Meghalaya, among others. The all-India maximum is ₹85/kg against an average of ₹62.23.