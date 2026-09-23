India complete 20-1 rout: Deepika scores record 9, but women's team misses 44-year Asian Games record
Three matches, three wins, just two goals conceded and 58 goals scored.
It has been an absolute goal-fest from India in women's hockey as the team consolidated its spot at the top of the Pool B table. Three matches, three wins, just two goals conceded and 58 goals scored.
The Salima Tete-led side smashed 19 goals past Uzbekistan in the opening match of their Asian Games women's hockey campaign, a win that fell short of the 44-year-old Asian Games record for the most goals scored by the Indian team in a match. They followed that up with a 17-1 win against Indonesia at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Japan.
On Wednesday, India came out all guns blazing, perhaps aiming to shatter the 1982 record set in New Delhi, when they took on Thailand in their third Pool B match. But they fell short by a whisker.
Deep Dive
Like in the game against Uzbekistan, Deepika Sehrawat was at the centre of the goal-fest, going one better than her previous tally to score nine goals against Thailand. Navneet Kaur and Rutuja Pisal also scored hat-tricks, while Lalremsiami, Neha, Sakshi Rana and Tete got their names on the scoresheet.
India scored 22 goals and conceded one, but the scoreline fell short of the 44-year-old record yet again.
This was India's second-biggest win at the Asian Games in women's hockey, matching the 22-0 scoreline against Hong Kong in 1982. The Indian women's team now has four of the top five biggest wins at the Asian Games.
List of biggest Asian Games women's hockey wins:
India 22-0 Hong Kong, 1982
Korea 21-0 Hong Kong, 1986
India 21-0 Kazakhstan, 2018
China 20-0 Indonesia, 2023
India 19-0 Uzbekistan, 2026
India 22-0 Thailand, 2026
Deepika Sehrawat rewrites history
With eight goals scored against Uzbekistan in India's campaign opener in Japan, Deepika became the highest goalscorer in a single Asian Games women's hockey match.
On Wednesday, she cranked it up a notch, finding the net nine times against Thailand to break her own record.
She now has 20 goals in the tournament, having hit a hat-trick against Indonesia in the previous game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More