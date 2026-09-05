Lust Stories 3 helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, Vishal Bhardwaj gets premiere date

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, spoke about what continues to make the anthology stand out and how the new instalment brings together four filmmakers with very different voices. She said in a statement, “ What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Here, desire opens a window into power, vulnerability, agency, compromise, and the things people struggle to say aloud."

The new chapter stays true to what has made the franchise stand out — bringing together filmmakers with very different voices. The four stories delve into love, desire, vulnerability, and relationships, with each director bringing their own take on the complex emotions and choices that accompany intimacy.

The Lust Stories franchise is set to return with a fresh collection of stories exploring love, desire and the complexities of modern relationships. The new edition brings together Vikramaditya Motwane , Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, with each filmmaker telling a different story about intimacy, relationships and the emotions that come with them. Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology features an ensemble cast that includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma , Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.

She added, “Four of India’s leading directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, bring four distinct perspectives, united by a singular vision: inviting audiences to interpret these relationships through the lens of their own experiences. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward. Each film offers a distinct perspective, while leaving audiences room to form their own interpretations. That is the power of this anthology.”

Ronnie Screwvala, Producer, RSVP, also reflected on how the franchise has evolved with each edition while continuing to bring together filmmakers and stories that challenge conventional ideas about relationships. He said, "With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy. We’re excited to continue this journey with Lust Stories 3, this time with 4 extraordinary storytellers in Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.”

Ashi Dua, Producer, Flying Unicorn Entertainment, highlighted the different creative approaches that come together in the new instalment while still giving the anthology a common emotional thread. She shared, “What makes Lust Stories special is its ability to bring together unique creative voices while creating a shared emotional experience. Every story in this anthology is different in tone and perspective, yet they are united by their honesty and vulnerability. We can't wait for audiences to discover these worlds on Netflix, on 18th September, and make them their own.”