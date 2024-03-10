Bhimashankar gets a new facility providing info on the biodiversity in the western ghats

A new facility called the ‘Mahadev Van Nature Information Centre’ has been set up at Bhimashankar – an important tourist spot and pilgrimage centre – by the wildlife wing of the Pune Forest Department. Recently inaugurated on March 8, the centre is now open for tourists visiting the Bhimashankar sanctuary and will provide all information related to the rich biodiversity in the western ghats in a digital format. Considering the tourism potential of this place, the forest department began an ecotourism project in the area which not only provides detailed information about the biodiversity of this area but also creates environmental awareness among people visiting the sanctuary. (HT PHOTO)

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune Forest Department, said, “Mahadev Van Nature Information Centre is a part of the ecotourism project. The project was initiated in the year 2016. The centre will provide information about indigenous and medicinal plants along with wild animals and overall biodiversity in the western ghats. Along with that, the department has also planted several plant species at the centre premises.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“All the information will be provided in digital format and for that, we have also set up multiple digital display machines. At this centre, information will also be provided about the 12 jyotirlingas in India,” Chavan said.

One of the 12 jyotirlingas in India is located at Bhimashankar in the Ambegaon tehsil, making it a key pilgrimage centre. Bhimashankar houses the Bhimashankar wildlife sanctuary which covers an area of 131 square kilometre and is part of the western ghats. Due to its natural and religious significance, more than 1,000 tourists visit this place every year. Considering the tourism potential of this place, the forest department began an ecotourism project in the area which not only provides detailed information about the biodiversity of this area but also creates environmental awareness among people visiting the sanctuary. Accordingly, the Mahadev Van Nature Centre has been set up in the sanctuary area.