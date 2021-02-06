Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary programme to be held on Feb 6,7

Close relatives, friends, and family of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi held an informal interaction at the Sawai Gandharva Memorial in Shivajinagar on February 4, 2021, as part of his birth centenary celebrations, organised by the Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal.

Shrinivas Joshi, son of Pt Bhimsen Joshi, along with brother Jayant Joshi, daughter Shubhada Mulgund were present for the interaction.

As part of the celebrations, on February 6 and 7, Abhivadan, a special musical program will be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, Swargate.

“The two-day program will include musical concerts as well as recollections of Pt Bhimsen Joshi,” said Srinivas Joshi, executive president, Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal.

He added, “I have never forgotten him and as a father, he was a very gentle human being, and very down to earth. This program is to pay tribute to him and remember him. He always said, keep singing and let the tradition continue.”

The program will be inaugurated and held in three sessions on Saturday, February 6 at 4pm and will be attended by Prakash Javadekar, union information and broadcasting minister, Sharad Pawar, NCP president, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Indian cultural relations council president and Murlidhar Mohol, Pune mayor.

On Sunday, February 7, the program will be held from 9am to 12pm. The feature of this session will be that eminent dignitaries from outside the field of music will reminisce about Panditji. Dr Jabbar Patel, senior director, Sadanand More, veteran writer, Achyut Godbole, a renowned writer will interact with writer, director, and lyricist Shrirang Godbole.

A special short film made on Panditji after his demise by Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal will be shown in the third session on Sunday.

Anand Bhate, Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s disciple said, “I met him as a disciple at a very young age, so I used to be a bit under pressure in front of him. I remember the way he used to take care of his disciples. I have been surprised on many occasions to see his memory very sharp and intact.”

During the programs, Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, senior vocalist, Pandita Dr Prabha Atre, veteran vocalist of Kirana Gharana, Ustad Shahid Parvez, senior sitar player, Kaushiki Chakraborty, famous classical vocalist, Panditji’s disciples including Pt Upendra Bhat, Anand Bhate and Srinivas Joshi and his grandson, Viraj Joshi will present their music to the audience.

Viraj Joshi, grandson of late Bhim anna as he was lovingly known to his family and friends, said, “It is a great feeling, getting to sing in the centenary programs of my grandfather, it is a blessing for me, for whatever I sing, my music is inspired by his singing. I was too young, could not understand the importance of big a personality he is, and now I am performing a raga as a tribute to him.”