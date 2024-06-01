 Bicyclist gets hit by crane, dies - Hindustan Times
Bicyclist gets hit by crane, dies

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 02, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The Deccan police have arrested the accused crane driver, identified as Salamat Ali (26) from Uttar Pradesh, after the incident

A 66-year-old man riding a bicycle was crushed to death by a crane near Sonal Hall, Karve Road on Saturday morning. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Ganpat Devali (66) from Anand Nagar, Kothrud. Police said the deceased had retired as executive engineer at Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal.

The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Deccan police have arrested the accused crane driver, identified as Salamat Ali (26) from Uttar Pradesh, after the incident.

SPI Vipin Hasbanis from Deccan Police Station said, “The incident took place at around 10 am. Devali was riding a bicycle when the crane hit it from the rear leading to his death. The body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy.”

The police have filed a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

News / Cities / Pune / Bicyclist gets hit by crane, dies
