BigBasket’s Pune godown catches fire; no casualties reported

A godown of BigBasket, an online grocery shopping and delivery platform, located in Bavdhan area of Pune was damaged completely in a late night fire incident on Sunday.

“The stocks were charred completely. A total of 12 fire tender units brought the fire under control. There were no injuries,” read a statement from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department.

The godown in located in the industrial area at Bavdhan Budrukh. The fire department got calls about the incident late in the night and the fire was in full blaze by midnight.

“We started the work around 11.30pm and it went on till 4.30am. The structure did not have many fire safety measures in place. I saw on odd fire extinguisher in the rubble. It was closed from all sides and there was no one inside it at the time of the accident. The godown was operating from tin sheds and the whole structure collapsed,” said Gajanan Patrudkar, fire officer of PMC’s central fire station.

The fire department called for equipment to pull out the rubble to assess the damage.