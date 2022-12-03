Home / Cities / Pune News / Bike lifter arrested in Pune; 8 motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested in Pune; 8 motorcycles recovered

Published on Dec 03, 2022 11:45 PM IST

The accused is identified as Nasir Shamsuddin Sheikh, a resident of Solu in Khed tahsil. He was arrested from the Markal area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city on November 27.

Police have recovered five motorcycles worth of ₹2.55 lakh from the accused on Saturday.
Police have recovered five motorcycles worth of 2.55 lakh from the accused on Saturday. (HT photo)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested person in a connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Saturday.

During night patrolling, a team of Alandi police received a tip-off from an informer about the presence of a man involved in a motorcycle theft case.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested with a motorcycle, said officials. When asked about necessary documents of the motorcycle in his possession Sheikh failed to produce it, and was arrested for a probe.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sheikh has stolen 5 motorcycles, three from Dighi and one each from Alandi and Talegaon Dabhade areas.

Complaints against him were already registered at Dighi, Alandi and Talegaon Dabhade police stations.

The police have recovered 5 motorcycles worth 2,55,000 lakh and the identification of three more vehicles is underway.

Sign out