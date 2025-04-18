Bike taxi policy framework to be ready in 15 days

The Maharashtra transport department is in the final stages of framing a comprehensive policy and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the recently approved E-bike taxi service. The final draft is expected to be ready within the next 15 days, clearing the way for the service to begin in select cities, officials said. The final draft is expected to be ready within the next 15 days, clearing the way for the service to begin in select cities, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to state transport officials, the policy will formalise regulations for aggregator companies, fare structures, operational norms, and safety guidelines for passengers and riders. The service, restricted to electric two-wheelers, will be allowed within a 15-kilometre radius in cities like Mumbai and Pune, in line with the government’s efforts to promote clean mobility and improve last-mile connectivity.

“The department has already prepared draft regulations, and a unified aggregator policy will be announced soon. It’s part of our broader strategy to reduce vehicular pollution and implement EV-friendly initiatives effectively,” said Vivek Bhimnwar, state transport commissioner.

Once the policy is notified, interested companies can apply for operational permissions at their respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Before implementation, the transport department is assessing energy consumption and operational costs for e-bikes on a per-kilometre basis. These findings will shape a city-specific fare structure, which will be submitted to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and approved by the district collector and transport committee chairperson. The final fare rollout is likely in two months.

Challenges Ahead

While the policy framework prioritises clean mobility, operators and industry representatives foresee hurdles in its rollout.

“Pune earlier saw a positive response to bike taxi services because petrol and CNG bikes were allowed. Now, restricting it to EVs might slow adoption initially, as the number of electric two-wheelers is still low,” said Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra Transport Vehicle Owners and Drivers Association.

Citizens optimistic

Many residents see the policy as a step in the right direction.

“It’s a smart, much-needed move, especially for cities like Pune, where traffic is a nightmare. A 15 km radius works well for office, college, or metro station commutes. I just hope e-bikes are well-maintained and drivers are properly trained. If done right, it could improve urban transport,” said Snehal Deshpande, an urban planner from Pune.