Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Sekel Tech, a Pune-based hyperlocal SaaS platform, has introduced new features and offerings designed to revolutionize hyperlocal marketing. These enhancements will make hyperlocal marketing more accessible and affordable for small retail businesses, such as Kirana stores, as well as larger brands. Rakesh Raghuvanshi, founder and CEO of Sekel Tech, said, “With these innovative solutions, we empower businesses to excel in the new era of hyperlocal consumer engagement.”

Amber raises USD 21 million funding

Amber, a leading accommodation platform that provides a marketplace for students to book long-term housing, announced that it has raised USD 21 Mn (INR 175 Crores) led by Gaja Capital in its latest funding round. The company is headquartered in Pune, India and has a presence in UK, US, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Canada, Spain and China. The global accommodation player added that it would use the fresh capital for global expansion and to enhance its offerings for property managers and students.

Park+ launches “Sabse Sasta Petrol” in Pune

Pune’s 10 lakh car owners bear the burden of rising cost of fuel. Rising fuel costs have been a major concern amongst the 10 lakh car owners in Pune. To help them, a startup founded by Amit Lakhotia in 2019, Park+ has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation, to offer Punekars discounted fuel vouchers on their Park+ app. Says Amit “This partnership will allow Punekars to buy discounted fuel vouchers on the Park+ App and redeem the voucher on any IOCL pump, across India. Punekars will immediately get 2% cash back, 2% Park+ petrol, a surcharge waiver, 2X rewards and a special 4% cashback on Fridays. Check out https://parkplus.io/