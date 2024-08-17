Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Registration open for SNAP Test The SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 2024 is scheduled across three distinct dates: December 8, 2024 (Sunday), December 15, 2024 (Sunday), and December 21, 2024 (Saturday). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The registration process for the Symbiosis MBA programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2024 has officially begun. Applicants can visit the official SNAP website for details on the registration process, eligibility criteria, and other essential information. The test city and test date allocations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. The SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 2024 is scheduled across three distinct dates: December 8, 2024 (Sunday), December 15, 2024 (Sunday), and December 21, 2024 (Saturday). The announcement of SNAP 2024 examination results will be made on January 8, 2025 (Wednesday).

Automation for green manufacturing push

The Automation Expo 2024, an annual event, will be held from August 21 to 24 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai this year, said officials during a press conference in Pune. It will present 34 groundbreaking innovations from 17 leading Taiwanese machinery brands, aiming to elevate India’s manufacturing industry and support its sustainability goals. As India advances its green industrialization efforts, collaborating with Taiwan’s machinery leaders could be crucial in reaching its ambitious Make in India and sustainability objectives.