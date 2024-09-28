Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Sekel Tech introduces new solutions Children’s furniture brand Smartsters has partnered with Home Town to expand its footprint in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

City-based Sekel Tech has introduced hyperlocal marketing solutions specifically designed for fashion and jewellery retailers. These enhanced solutions provide an affordable and powerful combination of data analytics and automated marketing, enabling retailers to transform their business strategies. Rakesh Raghuvanshi, founder and CEO of Sekel Tech, said, “Our new hyperlocal marketing solutions are designed to empower fashion and jewellery retailers to succeed in today’s competitive landscape by offering a seamless, all-in-one platform that brings together data, automation, and security. We’re excited to provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in their local markets, affordably and effectively.”

Smartsters expands in Pune

Children’s furniture brand Smartsters has partnered with Home Town to expand its footprint in Pune. Smartsters will be present at Home Town’s flagship store located at Market City, Viman Nagar. By partnering with Home Town, Smartsters will cater to families looking to create inspiring and functional spaces for their children. Bikram Mittra, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Smartsters, said, “Partnering with leading retail platforms like Home Town enables us to position Smartsters as the go-to brand for modern families looking to transform their children’s spaces. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to quality and innovation.”