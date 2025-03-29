Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Tata AutoComp Acquires Swedish company IAC Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., Indian automotive components manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of International Automotive Components Group Sweden AB (IAC Sweden), with a turnover of approx. $800 million. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd., Indian automotive components manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of International Automotive Components Group Sweden AB (IAC Sweden), with a turnover of approx. $800 million. The acquisition reinforces Tata AutoComp’s presence in Sweden and enhances the company’s relationships with key European OEMs in both the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments, further expanding its global footprint, its officials said. Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman of Tata AutoComp Systems said, “This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of expanding in global markets and strengthening our relationships with European OEMs. IAC Sweden has a legacy of delivering high-quality interior solutions, and we look forward to working together to drive innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.”

Copeland inaugurates new engineering and technology center in Pune

Copeland, global provider of sustainable climate solutions, on Wednesday inaugurated Engineering and Technology Centre in Pune as part of its broader ₹500 crore India investment plan. Leveraging India’s STEM talent pool, Copeland Engineering and Technology Center will strengthen company’s innovation ecosystem with engineering labs spanning 9 countries in order to advance its engineering, research and development (R&D) efforts locally and globally. The new facility spans over 15,000 square meters and is the hub for over 320 engineers specializing in engineering, research and development, as well as software and firmware development.

Initiative for Maharashtrian Tourists

Joy n Crew has launched #WeBhatakNare, specially curated tour packages for Maharashtrian tourists. These packages cover destinations like Europe, Kenya, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, including accommodation, meals, sightseeing, and the convenience of a Marathi-speaking tour manager. The company also announced film actress Amruta Khanvilkar as its brand ambassador. Pragya Adiraj, founder of Joy n Crew, said that bringing Amruta on board as our brand ambassador on International Women’s Day is especially meaningful. “We believe she will inspire more travelers, especially women, to embrace the joy of discovering new places with confidence and style.”