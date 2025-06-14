Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

Applications invited for IET India Scholarship Awards Education-focused NBFC Auxilo Finserve on June 10 launched ‘IndiaEd’, an interest-free financing solution aimed at covering school and tuition fees through institutional partnerships. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) has extended the deadline for 9th IET India Scholarship Award applications till June 22. It is one of India’s prestigious scholarship programme and is free to apply and open to all. Interested students may visit https://bit.ly/4dOSjaj for detailed information. The prize money, shortlisted students will receive national recognition, 12chances to present their work at major industry events, and access to a global network of engineering professionals through IET Membership.

Interest-free financing solution for students

Education-focused NBFC Auxilo Finserve on June 10 launched ‘IndiaEd’, an interest-free financing solution aimed at covering school and tuition fees through institutional partnerships. IndiaEd is designed to support a broad range of educational needs, including school fees, undergraduate, postgraduate education, competitive exam preparation, upskilling, and vocational training fees. Loan amounts range from ₹20,000 to ₹10 lakh with flexible repayment options of 3 to 72 months. The solution offers a fully digital and paperless process with instant disbursals to partnered institutions within 24 hours of approval

Tech courses in Marathi to bridge gender gap

Courses in Python, ChatGPT will be available in Marathi along with Bengali, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu as part of initiative aimed at closing the gender gap in digital literacy. This initiative is started by EdTech platform HCL GUVI with G20 EMPOWER’s TechEquity program and FICCI. Despite progress in education, a significant gender gap persists in India, where male literacy stands at 86.5% and female literacy at 75.3%. Moreover, access to emerging technology remains uneven, limiting women’s participation in the digital economy. This initiative directly addresses these disparities by offering accessible, self-paced, industry-relevant courses designed to equip women with future-ready skills. “Through this initiative, we aspire to equip one million women with future-ready tech skills,” said Arun Prakash M, founder and CEO of HCL GUVI.