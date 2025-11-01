Bits and Bytes: Know about startup and business news in Pune

DY Patil University rebranded as Dnyaan Prasad Global University Harman, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has announced an investment of ₹345 crore ($42 million) to expand its automotive electronics manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

City-based Dr DY Patil Dnyan Prasad University (DYPDPU) has officially been rebranded to Dnyaan Prasad Global University (DPGU), a constituent of Dr DY Patil Unitech Society, marking a significant step in the university’s journey towards a more global, future-oriented vision of higher education. Dr Somnath P Patil, pro-chancellor, said, “Evolution represents more than a change in identity; it’s a reaffirmation of who we are and where we’re headed. Education today must go beyond classrooms; it must connect local insights with global opportunities.”

Tata AutoComp to showcase rail solutions

Tata AutoComp Systems presented its expanded portfolio for the railway sector at the International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi recently. Underlining its commitment to “Shaping the Future of Railways,” Tata AutoComp showed innovative products, solutions, and strategic partnerships that bring global technologies to India customized for local requirements and cost structures. As part of its long-term diversification strategy, Tata AutoComp has identified Railways as a key focus area beyond its core automotive components business. To accelerate this journey, the company has forged partnerships with global technology leaders — Škoda, Compin Fainsa, and Air International Thermal Systems.

Harman, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has announced an investment of ₹345 crore ($42 million) to expand its automotive electronics manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. With this expansion, the company’s total investment in the plant will rise to ₹554 crore ($67 million).