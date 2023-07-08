Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

FarmERP announced 8 new language support on agritech platform Luzo has raised ₹ 2 crore in the pre-seed round led by 100X.VC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

ERP-based farm management platform ‘FarmERP’ has included eight languages, including Spanish and French in its Smart Agritech Platform. European and West African users will now be able to access the comprehensive features and resources of the platform in their native language. With this update, FarmERP now supports English, Spanish, French, Russian, Vietnam, Turkish, Thai, Arabic languages on its app.

Vinita Gera becomes first women President of SEAP

Vinita Gera, an IT Professional with a vast experience of over 27 years in areas like product engineering, IT infrastructure and centre leadership has become the first women president of Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP). The other elected office bearers include Shivraj Sabale (Vice President), Vidyadhar Purandare (Secretary) and Anand Ranade (Treasurer). The members of Executive Committee include Nitin Deshpande, Ashutosh Parasnis, Ramprasad S, Prashant KS, Ashwin Megha, Abhijeet Atre, Swapnil Deshpande, Parag Barve, Tushar Shetty, and Ashish Bhansali. Tenure of this newly formed executive committee would be of 2 years (2023-2025).

Three Pune-based companies win at MSME Honours

Tally Solutions announced the winners of the third edition of ‘MSME Honours’ for the West Zone. Companies from Pune namely Meraki Itineraries, Planedge Consultancy, and Krsna Packaging triumphed amongst 5,000 global nominations. Shamika Joshi from Meraki Itineraries was awarded in the ‘Wonder Woman’ category for her expertise in starting a travel and tourism firm that prioritises training and upskilling along with creating gold-standard travel packages. The company has put together foundational trainings in travel and tourism that has helped certify many people and create jobs.

Luzo raises ₹2 crore led by 100X.VC and marquee investors

Luzo has raised ₹2 crore in the pre-seed round led by 100X.VC. The round saw participation from angel investors like Yash Kotak (Founder of Jumper.ai) and Kabir Kulkarni, among others. The B2B2C marketplace startup had raised a cheque from 100X.VC as part of the Fund’s Class 08 Portfolio. The startup plans to use fresh funds to onboard more premium partners in Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities. The company will also focus on better user experience and automation of processes to further fuel every step with technology using its app that is available for its customers as well as salon partners.

Keith Walking Floor Technology for waste transportation

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is adopting trucks by Keith Walking Floor India for waste transportation, said Lindsay Foster-Drago, Director of global strategy Keith Manufacturing Co., a leading supplier of bulk material conveying systems. She also added that Keith Walking Floor India serves as a regional base for the company’s operations, allowing it to leverage the talent and resources available in India.

