Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Get Set Learn has launched a series of eight founder-led entrepreneurship startup masterclasses, an entrepreneurship platform for schools and students to identify and seize opportunities that can help cultivate essential problem-solving and critical thinking abilities and understand how businesses work in the real world. Created with the mission to provide budding innovators from grades 7-12 with the knowledge, skills, and mindset necessary to thrive in the ever-changing world of entrepreneurship, these masterclasses will be held from Dec 2023 to July 2024 and will be completely free of cost.

DevFest Pune 2023 to unveil future of tech

DevFest Pune, a technical software development conference, featuring discussions on generative AI, palm AI, vertex AI, mobile, cloud, diversity and inclusion, women empowerment along with panel discussion on entrepreneurship, responsible AI, and women in tech has been organised by Google Developers Group (GDG) Pune.Manoranjan Padhy and VijayKumar from Google will speak on ‘Responsible AI’ and ‘Unlocking the power of Generative AI with Google Cloud GenAI’ respectively. Vishal Virani of Dhiwise will speak on ‘Innovate or Stagnate: Adapting to the GenAI Era in Development.’

SHELeads100 launched for women entrepreneurs

SHELeads100, an initiative for empowering women entrepreneurs, was launched by automation coach Nikita Vora in Pune. Standing on five strong pillars of an online platform, mentoring, networking, marketplace, and training, SHELeads100 brought together influencers, community founders, and women eager to embark on a journey of growth and leadership. Siji Varghese, CEO of Leaders in Lipstick, while delivering the keynote address said, “This initiative is undertaken with a vision to amplify women-led businesses globally and a mission to empower 10,000 entrepreneurial journeys.”

Saundh expands in Pune

Saundh has opened its third store in Pune at Phoenix Mall, Wakad.The store showcases Saundh’s range of ready-to-wear clothing collections, encompassing women’s and men’s wear. Sarabjeet Saluja, founder and CEO of Saundh, said that he and colleagues are thrilled to launch latest store in Wakad. “Within our expanding network, this marks our second association with Phoenix Group, Pune. At Saundh, we believe that Pune’s dynamic spirit aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, and hence with this launch, we aim to further bolster our commitment to nurturing this connection with our cherished patrons,” he said.

IIMM Pune recognizes best practices in supply chain management

The Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM) Pune Branch organized the 9th Annual Supply Chain Management Awards Ceremony at Koregaon Park. For best SCM practices in the manufacturing sector, Godrej Boyce Manufacturing Limited received the award in the large enterprise category while Suttatti Enterprises was given the award in the medium enterprise category. Bhartiya Sanskriti Darshan Trust which is an integrated cancer research and treatment centre was awarded the best healthcare organization. The unsung hero award was conferred on Ekansh Trust, Founder Anita Iyer, whose main focus is on empowering people with disabilities and related issues. Women contribution in supply chain award was awarded to Esquire Healthcare and Logistics, Pune (Organization) and Sharmila Kesarkar, Head-Supply Chain, Jehangir Hospital, Pune, (Individual).

Artha Scale Program conducted

Artha School of Entrepreneurship conducted the Artha Scale Program in Pune in collaboration with Maharashtra State Innovation Society. These workshops were hosted as a part of the Maharashtra Startup Acceleration Program, an ongoing initiative that aims to foster a culture of entrepreneurship in the state. Within the framework of this initiative, 22 small and medium-sized enterprises across sectors such as hospitality, F&B, waste management, and treatment, wellness, and fitness services gained valuable insights from established founders and domain experts including the likes of Angel Investor TN Hari and entrepreneur Debleena Majumdar.

NCL hosts conference on biofuels

P ‘Unleashing the Power of Bioeconomy,’ a national conference jointly organized by National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) and Praj Industries was held in the city recently. Globally renowned thought leader Jim Lane, founder of US based Biofuel Digest was the chief guest of the conference. Lane said, “With the recent launch of Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) during its presidency, India has a unique opportunity to become a global leader in bio-economy. Blessed with ample sun, land and agriculture India has emerged as a powerhouse of bioenergy to facilitate energy transition. The availability of advanced technologies and progressive policies aid this opportunity further.”