Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Mar 16, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Airattix, the pioneering marketplace for storage and parking spaces based in Pune, unveiled its revamped logo, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards innovation and user-centric design

Donaldson’s opens new experience centre at Chakan

Showcasing Donaldson’s unwavering dedication to innovation, the state-of-the-art facility ushers in a new era of digitally empowered filtration solutions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Donaldson India Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new experience centre in Pune. Showcasing Donaldson’s unwavering dedication to innovation, the state-of-the-art facility ushers in a new era of digitally empowered filtration solutions. The experience centre provides a unique opportunity for Indian customers to experience live demonstrations of a range of Donaldson dust collectors along with iCue Connected Filtration Service, an IoT-based technology to remotely monitor dust collection equipment performance.

Airattix unveils revamped logo

Airattix, the pioneering marketplace for storage and parking spaces based in Pune, unveiled its revamped logo, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards innovation and user-centric design. The decision to redesign the logo stemmed from a desire to enhance useability and visual appeal, as well as to better align with the brand’s core values and mission. The new logo features a sleek and minimalist approach, with a small ‘a’ at its center, symbolising Airattix’s commitment to simplicity and efficiency. Surrounding the ‘a’ are icons representing packaging tape and location, signifying the company’s focus on facilitating seamless transactions and convenience for its users.

