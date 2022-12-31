Bits n Bytes:Know about startup, business news in Pune

Sports tech startup Hello Sports launch operations in Pune

Hello Sports, a sports-tech startup connecting players and organising cricket matches, launched its operations in Pune city. The community with over 500 players, is now live at three locations Viman Nagar, Wakad and Kothrud. The community is open to all age groups, individuals, and amateurs.

Rahul Navgire, cofounder of Hello Sports, said, “Individuals often face multiple issues while finding a cricket group or people who would like to play, getting cricket accessories, and booking the ground. With our platform, you can find a group of people willing to play, suggestions on where to play, and have a hassle-free time playing. We are currently playing on weekends and Wednesdays at three locations currently Viman Nagar, Kothrud and Wakad. We are adding more locations soon.”

“Anyone with or without experience can play with the community. The number of players is decided according to the size of the location. Hello Sports provides all the accessories. They also appoint umpires and scorers. Individual players can join a team too,” said Rahul.

Manlitics to double its headcount to over 1,000 employees

Aadvertising and marketing firm Manlitics B2B ITES announced plans to double its workforce to over 1000 employees. Co-founded by Manish Mishra, Anand Dubey, Shilpika Mishra and Sneha Dubey as a lead generation and demand generation company, Manlitics helps technology firms grow their revenue by content syndication, e-mail marketing and tele-marketing.

CEO Manish Mishra, said, “Our target is to double our workforce in the next couple of years and that would happen only when the team is motivated on all the fronts be it work or home. We want to ensure our employees are happy and in good health. In past we have organized multiple cricket tournaments at a grand level, partied with our employees, gave them cash awards during our annual function. We are a company who believes in sharing and as it is rightly said “Sharing is caring” we are getting there.”

DealerPaas to target EVs, aims expansion in US, Europe market

City-based ‘DealerPaas,’ a cloud-enabled automotive dealership management system developed to ease operations, is now targeting the electric vehicles (EV) segment and aiming expansion in the USA and Europe market.

Sandeep Deokule, director at DealerPaas said, “We have handled over 1000 dealerships and prepared over 10,000 inventories of sales and services of various vendors. Management of over 10 lakh spare parts has been successfully done. Now we are set to launch our operations in US and Europe market as well as target the EV segment with a new look with technology innovations.”

Deepti Rajurkar, chief executive officer of DealerPaas, said, “Obtaining a dealership from Indian or international automobile manufacturing companies is indeed a complicated process. Providing proper facilities to buyers is an important part of the ‘dealership’ business. DealerPaas helps to simplify this process. Also, the sale of vehicles, service and collection of all vehicle-related information is done in detail through this system. Based on this information, it helps the vendors and manufacturing companies in their business planning as well as strategic decisions.”

FTH Daily enabling 3.8 lakh deliveries in Pune, registers 2x growth

FTH Daily, an initiative of FreshToHome, recorded 100 per cent growth in Pune in 2022, stated the company. The subscription-based e-grocery app enabled deliveries of over 3.8 lakh orders in Pune each month in the last two quarters and said there was a continuous growing demand for farm fresh fruits and vegetables sourced from community farmers at mass market prices, and premium quality daily staples.

Shan Kadavil, cofounder, FreshtoHome, said, “We have witnessed phenomenal growth in 2022 in Pune and we look forward to a promising 2023. We were enabling nearly 1.5L deliveries per month in the beginning of this year, and now we are enabling more than 3.8L deliveries, registering more than 100 per cent growth in Pune. Among all the categories, milk, fruits and vegetables and the breakfast range including sausages, bread, cereals, and oats emerged as the top 3 selling categories in Pune. This is an indicator that customers making sustainable lifestyle choices have welcomed the brand.”

Real Time Accelerator invests 1 million USD in Greenzo Energy

Greenzo Energy has raised one million USD from Gurugram-based angel investor Real Time Accelerator Fund (SEBI-approved Category 1 AIF). The fund has appointed Amit Singal (founding partner, Fluid Ventures) as the investors’ nominee director on the company’s board.

Greenzo Energy will use the fresh funds to set-up up a state-of-the-art plant for manufacturing electrolysers and the balance of plant (BOP) for generating green hydrogen with an investment of $50 million in the world-class Sanand-II Industrial Estate, a part of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Gujarat.

Sandeep Agarwal, founder and MD of Greenzo Energy, said, “This synergy is a big spark to start the development towards green hydrogen generation. We aim at setting up a cost-effective green electrolysis plant, supporting green hydrogen projects, and making our nation self-sufficient in the hydrogen initiative. This facility will have the capacity to manufacture 250 MW of electrolyzers per year.”