Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

MCCIA announces ‘K2W 2022’

To aid industry-academia collaboration, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Pune (MCCIA) has launched ‘K2W 2022’, a project competition for engineering students all across Maharashtra state. This competition will provide students with a unique platform to showcase their innovative ideas and projects to the industry. Students will get an opportunity to present solutions to industry-level problems. Any student studying in an engineering college; can take part in this team, either individually or as a part of a team. The students need to fill out a google form (available on www.mcciapune.com) and share a 5-minute video demonstrating the working of their project and its direct industrial application. Select projects will be uploaded on MCCIA’s YouTube channel and will be circulated with MCCIA’s extensive industry network of more than 3000 member companies.

The applications for the competition are now open and the deadline for submission is August 15, 2022. A panel of industry experts will assess the videos for the technical content, innovation, practical implementation and overall presentation. The top 3 winners will be awarded with cash prizes (1st prize- ₹1,00,000; 2nd prize- ₹50,000 and 3rd prize: ₹25,000) and e-certificates.

UNIDEL launches innovation centre in Koregaon Park

UNIDEL has launched its state-of-the-art facility ‘UNIDEL Innovation Centre’ (UIC) near Koregaon Park in Pune. Software design and research and development teams of UNIDEL and its three companies - Softdel, Asset Vantage, and ProTeen will be operating out of this facility. The facility has futuristic amenities like a ‘Back to the future’-esque reception area, product gallery, a ‘Launch pad’, wall-to-wall innovation, cutting-edge conference rooms and the AP81 building. Sunil K Dalal, founder and chairman, UNIDEL Group, said, “The facility will facilitate UNIDEL’s vital work to reach new heights, where innovations will come alive and where exceptional careers will take flight. We are confident that this unique workplace will accelerate disruptive technologies by fostering a culture of innovation through the creation, sharing, and testing of new ideas.” Talking about employee skilling and employee centricity, Dalal said, “UNIDEL and its three businesses operate in highly competitive and rapidly expanding markets, making it critical for all our team members to continuously reskill and upskill themselves. Leveraging our new centre’s cutting-edge technology, we will be introducing in-house training sessions to upskill our existing talent.”

LogicMonitor opens new research and development centre in Pune

SaaS-based unified observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) LogicMonitor has opened a new Research and Development Centre of Excellence in Pune. The company expects to hire 75 to 100 more people in Pune this year, bringing its Indian workforce to approximately 400 total and increasing its global workforce from approximately 1,100 to 1,200.

The research and development team at the new facility will focus mainly on developing LogicMonitor’s observability platform, LM Envision, including the time series database, application performance monitoring and topology mapping.

Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor, said, “During the pandemic, many organisations had to accelerate their digital journeys and make sure their technology was up to par. India is a particularly exciting location for technological innovation and technology companies. The Pune centre will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and competitive advantages, both in India and globally.”

UPL signs MoU with Shreenath Mhaskoba Sugar Mill

UPL Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shreenath Mhaskoba Sugar Mill for sustainable sugarcane production. Through this collaboration and with the help of Zeba technology, UPL not only aims to increase the sugarcane yield by 15 per cent over 10,000 acres of land, but also reduce the input costs, leading to an increase in farmer profit and income. The drive will impact more than 4,000 farmers in over 70 villages. With the help of Zeba technology, UPL is eyeing to save 600 crore litres of water and 500MT urea of fertilizer. In 2021 for sugarcane cultivation, Zeba was used across 25,000 acres of farmland by 12,500 farmers in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh and 5 districts of Maharashtra. Jai Shroff, CEO, UPL Ltd, said, “UPL is working towards creating sustainable technologies and platforms such as OpenAg, that is changing the way a whole industry thinks and works and facilitating progress for the entire agricultural value chain.”

goEgoNetwork launches first-of-its-kind fast EV charging park

EV charging infrastructure startup goEgoNetwork launched its first fast EV charging park on Mumbai - Bengaluru highway opposite Balewadi stadium. This 24-hour charging park comprises two 60kW DC fast-charging stations that can charge 4 vehicles at a time. The charging park is equipped with goEgoNetwork’s Pelican EV charging station which has a powerful capacity of 60kW. With this charging station, 4-wheeler EV owners can charge their EVs to 80% in just 45-60 minutes and can enjoy a full charge in just 90-120 minutes depending on the size of the battery. The charging park is also equipped with a Bharat AC charging station which is a 3-socket charging station that delivers 3.3 KW output in each socket to charge 2 and 3-wheelers. Using the goME app, one can enjoy a seamless charging experience with real-time notifications about the EV’s charging status while the vehicle’s owner can relax and rejuvenate at the shopping bay within the premises.

Multiply Ventures announces its maiden fund of ₹260 Crore

Multiply Ventures, an early-stage VC fund started by former Myntra, Flipkart, and Paytm Executives, Raveen Sastry, Sanjay Ramakrishnan and Bhushan Patil announced the closure of its maiden fund. A thesis-driven, domestic fund that specializes in investments in consumer tech, has raised ₹260 crore for its maiden fund, a little above the targeted ₹250 crore. The fund focuses on early-stage deals across four core sectors - fintech, edtech, retail, and health.

Sanjay Ramakrishnan, partner at Multiply, said, “India will see the emergence of trusted brands that will improve access to quality education, transparent financial services, affordable healthcare and authentic retail experiences. Technology will be a unifying catalyst across all sectors.” The fund, earlier received its SEBI approval to launch the fund in 2020 and the fund completed its final close recently. Multiply Venture has invested in 15 companies to date and plans to invest in 8 to 10 more startups in the next 12 months. Some of the portfolio companies include- Nova Benefits, upswing, Freed, Bharat X in fintech, Nutty Yogi, Iluvia, in sustainable consumer space, Jovian, & clever Harvey in Edtech, and OneCare and Being in Health.