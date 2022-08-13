Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University

Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.

Fittr announces Connect Fest 2022

City-based fitness startup FITTR start-up has announced the 4th edition of ‘Connect Fest 2022 - Where Fitness meets Fun’ in Goa on December 10 and 11, 2022. The fest aims to create a judgement-free space where its large fitness community can convene to celebrate the passion for fitness and interact with like-minded fitness enthusiasts to share their journey and offer or gain motivation and knowledge. The fest will host events like ICN (I compete natural), an international event that gives leading bodybuilders and physique models a chance to show off the power of 100 per cent natural fitness. Further, there will be other fitness and sporting events like MMA, box cricket and fitness premier league (FPL).

TRTI and TDD celebrate International Tribal Day

Tribal Research and Training Institute, Pune and Tribal Development Department celebrated International Tribal Day across Maharashtra including Pune city. The activities included painting competitions, the inauguration of Aashram schools, marathon races, dance competitions, rangoli competitions, folk dance performances, singing competitions and felicitating tribal students who have passed Class 10 and 12 for their outstanding performances among others. Events were organised in different cities like Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Bhamragarh, Wardha, Nandurbar, Amravati, Dhule, Dahanu, Kalwan, Shahpur, Pen, Ghodegaon, Thane, Mumbai amongst others.

Alariss Global survey reveals hurdles for Indian startups in US market expansion

A survey conducted by Alariss Global, a tech-enabled global expansion marketplace, has revealed that Indian startups faced challenges in talent acquisition and expansion to the US market. The survey also highlighted that three in four early-stage Indian startups want to expand to the US. According to the respondents, the biggest hurdles that get in the way of expanding to the US are the cost of expansion, hiring, and managing overseas teams. Alariss Global reached out to over 1,000 Indian startups, of which 42.9 per cent were Series A funded. The rest were seed-funded or bootstrapped. Out of the respondents, 76.2 per cent wish to take their products to the US but also highlighted the hurdles they face. Many respondents also stated that they have tried entering the US market in the past but had their hands burned due to a variety of reasons, especially hiring the wrong local person to lead sales for them, and were forced to delay their plans.

Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals acquires five hospitals in Pune

Chennai-based Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals has acquired five eye hospitals in the city. These include Prabhudesai Eye Clinic at Kothrud, Global Eye Care Clinic at Pimpri Chinchwad and Sangvi; and Om Eye Care at Viman Nagar and Vishrantwadi. To fuel its expansion and deploy the latest technologies, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals had raised over ₹1,000 crore recently from investors – TPG Growth and Temasek.