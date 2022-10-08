Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

LG Electronics, Habitat for Humanity India build sanitation units in Khed

Habitat for Humanity India in partnership with LG Electronics completed the ‘Life’s Good: Hope Village’ project in Dehane and Kharoshi villages located in Khed block of Pune district. The first phase of the project was completed in September 2021 in Kharoshi village with the construction of 12 new homes equipped with sanitation units and solar home lighting systems; 15 individual household latrines; installation of solar streetlights in 6 locations; and infrastructure development of Kharoshi’s Zilla Parishad School. In the second phase of the project, which was implemented between October 2021 and September 2022 in Dehane village, 5 new homes equipped with sanitation units, bathrooms and solar lighting systems have been handed over to 5 low-income families. Additionally, a 260-square-feet sanitation complex was handed over to the Dehane Zilla Parishad School which will benefit 101 students as well as the teachers.

Care Ratings upgrades long-term rating on Poonawalla Fincorp

Care Ratings Ltd (Care) has upgraded the long-term rating of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) and its subsidiary, Poonawalla Housing Finance Limited (PHFL) to ‘CARE AAA (Triple A), Stable.’ This rating is applicable for bank loan facilities, non-convertible debentures, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt. Abhay Bhutada, managing director, PFL, said, “This upgrade reflects our relentless focus on executing our stated strategy and building a strong foundation for long-term sustainable leadership in the industry. This upgraded rating would further strengthen our liability franchise and accelerate our growth journey in line with our vision and mission.” Adar Poonawalla, chairman, PFL said, “The financial services business has been identified to be of strategic importance for Cyrus Poonawalla Group. The current rating upgrade by CARE to AAA (Triple A) reaffirms the strength of the organisation and its leadership along with its financial and operational excellence. This is an important milestone in our journey towards becoming a leader in financial services and is a testimony of our commitment towards building a strong institution.”

o9 Solutions launches ‘Supply Sensing’

Enterprise AI software platform provider ‘o9 Solutions’ announced the launch of supply sensing, a next-generation solution designed to help companies better predict supply disruptions by localising the effect of macro-level shocks on their specific supply chain and creating mitigating strategies to avoid any adverse impact on their businesses. o9’s Supply Sensing solution monitors internal and external factors, including agricultural yields, weather patterns, transportation disruptions, employment indices and more. “In the wake of an unprecedented number of disruptions, supply chain leaders are seeking new ways to better predict disruptions before they occur,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions.

Financepeer partners with 500 institutes

Fintech company ‘Financepeer’ partnered with 500 institutes and provided fee financing facility to over 1,00,000 students. The company has extended its partnership with the Maharashtra Institute of Technology and DY Patil Institute which is going to benefit around 15,000 students of both institutions. Financepeer’s payment solution has helped provide fee collection services and solved the woes regarding working capital for institutes across the country, thereby enabling the industry to look at education finance from a new perspective. Financepeer is operational in pan-India with a network of over 10,000 education institutions and provides fee financing facilities to over 2 million students. Rohit Gajbhiye, founder, Financepeer, said “Our vision is to make quality education accessible to the masses. The challenge of funds should not deter the aspirations of the students and Fee Financing is the most potent option available for the students. This facility helps schools to get the entire fees at the beginning and they do not have any shortage of funds to operate.”

SunTec Business Solutions and Whatfix collaborate to drive quick adoption of its SaaS products

SunTec Business Solutions announced a strategic partnership and integration of its products and solutions with Whatfix to drive quick adoption of its SaaS products among customers and create a seamless and user-friendly onboarding experience for them. This integration will help SunTec clients globally to drive product adoption, significantly reduce end-user training costs, increase productivity, and improve time-to-value by offering customers digital guidance that is contextual, real-time, and interactive. Amit Dua, president, SunTec said, “Quick product adoption is critical for financial institutions to ensure payback on software investments. The integration of Whatfix with our cloud-based platform SunTec Xelerate will enable the smooth adoption of our products on SaaS. It will ensure a structured and effective customer onboarding process and enhance customer satisfaction.”