Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Windfall Partners, Victus Capital facilitate realty investments Decentralised blockchain platform Windfall has partnered with Web3 space investor Victus Capital to create ‘tokenisation’ of real estate market and make it more accessible to a wider range of investors. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Decentralised blockchain platform Windfall has partnered with Web3 space investor Victus Capital to create “tokenisation” of real estate market and make it more accessible to a wider range of investors. Tokenisation involves creating digital tokens that represent ownership in physical assets like real estate. The partnership aims to leverage blockchain technology to offer fractional ownership, increased liquidity, and enhanced transparency and security in real estate investments. “One of the biggest challenges facing traditional real estate investment is the high barrier to entry. Tokenisation breaks down these barriers by lowering minimum investment requirements, allowing greater participation from individuals who previously could not access these opportunities. Unlike traditional real estate investments, which can be illiquid and tie up capital for extended periods, tokens can be bought and sold on secondary markets,” said Windfall’s spokesperson.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

TiE women’s global competition

TiE Pune is inviting women entrepreneurs to apply for the TiE Women’s Global Competition. Applicants who own a startup or an early-stage business, wholly or at least 33%, can apply. The prize money is up to $50,000 ( ₹41,70,000) equity free. The winner can get free mentoring and guidance from local and global gurus as well as network globally.