Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

AWS launches space accelerator programme Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a programme designed to support startups across Asia Pacific and Japan. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a programme designed to support startups across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) that are focused on space technology. Applications are open from July 8 to September 5, 2025.

Applications open for 13th National Conference on Social Innovation

Pune International Centre (PIC) has announced that the 13th edition of National Conference on Social Innovation (NCSI) will be held in Pune in November 2025. The conference identifies, supports, and celebrates social innovators creating meaningful impact by addressing societal challenges. The call for applications for NCSI 2025 is open.

Envision Energy unveils ‘India Charter 2026–27’

Chinese clean energy firm Envision Energy unveiled “India Charter 2026–27”, a roadmap designed to propel the company’s strategic goals, to mark its 10th year of presence in India. The firm plans to make India a hub for clean energy innovation, local manufacturing, and sustainability leadership. “As we look beyond 2026, we remain committed to scaling up clean energy infrastructure, skilling India’s workforce, and co-creating solutions for a decarbonised future,” said RPV Prasad, managing director, Envision Energy India.