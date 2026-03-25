BJ Medical College added to panel on autonomy for state-run medical institutions

The state government has expanded its high-level panel on granting autonomy to government medical colleges and hospitals to include BJ Medical College in Pune, Minister of State for Medical Education Madhuri Misal said on Tuesday. The panel was established at the direction of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to examine autonomy for key state-run institutions in Mumbai and Nagpur. (HT)

The move revives long-pending demands for autonomous status for the Pune-based institution and could pave the way for administrative and structural reforms.

“After Mumbai and Nagpur, BJ Medical College in Pune has now been included. A decision on autonomy will be taken based on the committee’s report,” Misal said.

The panel was established at the direction of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to examine autonomy for key state-run institutions in Mumbai and Nagpur.

According to a government resolution, the committee will draft a policy framework covering Grant Government Medical College in Mumbai, Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, and BJ Medical College, Pune. Former chief secretary Jayant Kumar Banthia chairs the seven-member panel.

Officials said the review will assess the administrative and academic structures, evaluate the need for autonomy, and examine potential benefits, drawing on models such as AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, and the Tata Memorial Centre.

It will recommend governance structures, including boards and academic councils, along with the powers of directors or deans, financial systems, and service conditions for faculty and staff. It will also suggest oversight mechanisms and legal changes needed to implement autonomy.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within three months, after which the state government will take a final decision.