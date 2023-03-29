BJ Medical College, Sassoon undertakes study on current trend of NCD

Non-communicable disease (NCD) poses a huge threat to public health, both in terms of morbidity and mortality, so to study this BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) have undertaken a study for early identification and treatment among such patients. As many as 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the OPD at Sassoon daily for seeking treatment. (HT FILE PHOTO)

All patients at the outdoor patient department (OPD) at the Sassoon will be included in the study which will help to identify the current trend of these diseases. The study which will be conducted for three months is likely to involve the highest number of patients.

The study started in the second week of March, doctors said. As many as 2,500 to 3,000 patients visit the OPD at Sassoon daily for seeking treatment. All these patients will be taken for the screening tests and included in the study. However, it is voluntary and there is no compulsion for the patients.

The patients visiting the OPD will be screened and tested for different ailments. The patients are screened and tested for blood glucose level, blood pressure, weight, height, body mass index (BMI), thyroid, oral screening and examination for breast cancer.

Dr Sanjiv Thakur, dean of BJMC, said, this is a generalised study and the screening will be for each and every patient visiting the hospitals but it is voluntary for them.

“This will help us in the early identification of signs and symptoms of the patients if they are suffering from any ailment based on which they will be suggested additional tests if required. They will be immediately put on treatment and based on their condition the medical and surgical management will be provided free of cost,” he said.

The data will not just help to early identify the ailment in the patients and treat them but also help to know the current trend about non-communicable and similar diseases among the public. The detailed research paper about the study will be published after completion of the study, said the BJMC doctors.

Dr Thakur, further, said, “Non-communicable disease cannot be taken lightly but it is largely neglected by the public. Imagine a person who has hypertension is put on treatment and with the pills s/he can live a normal life. But if the same person is unaware of hypertension can later suffer a stroke.”

“This can be fatal or can even leave the person with lifetime morbidity. We want to avoid such incidents. Early identification and early treatment are the key to success in healthcare,” he said.

Dr Vijay Jadhav, medical superintendent of Sassoon, said, as per the instruction of the dean we have set up three counters at the hospital for the patients to be included and screened under the same.

“We are likely to increase the number of such counters in the coming days. Early diagnosis and treatment help in better outcomes of treatment and the patient’s quality of life improves. Such diseases are also an economic burden on the government and currently the greatest public health challenge,” he said.